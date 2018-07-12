The challenge is out to claim the largest American flag flying over Beaufort skies. This one, photographed by Ron Callari, is contributed by Lee Nash, the owner of Certified Crane Service. For the last eight years, Nash has flown this crane-hoisted flag from Memorial Day to Labor Day at 2030 Boundary Street, next to Certified Cars. According to Nash, the size of this one is 60 feet by 30 feet. Are there others in Beaufort that beat that record? If so, send the location and size to theislandnews@gmail.com.

To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.