Beaufort’s Paul Jaquith captured this photo of the Space X Starlink Falcon 9 at 5:42 a.m., May 6. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
LOWCOUNTRY LIFE
Latest from Lowcountry Life
Mark Pritchard captured this Anhinga drying its wings while perched in a tree over a pond
Alicia Story took this picture of a loon recently from her dock in Perryclear Plantation. The
Ted Becker caught this bluebird with nesting material in his yard in Habersham before the cooler
Habersham’s Ted Becker found this frog hiding out “Green on Green” on March 30. To submit