Ted Becker saw this young eagle April 3 just above the nest that is visible from the parking lot at Widgeon Point Preserve. Becker said the preserve is a good place to see eagles. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.

Alicia Story took this picture of a loon recently from her dock in Perryclear Plantation. The

Ted Becker caught this bluebird with nesting material in his yard in Habersham before the cooler

Habersham’s Ted Becker found this frog hiding out “Green on Green” on March 30. To submit

Ron Callari captured this image of kids taking advantage of the mild weather and the Naval

Greg Schulte captured this beautiful February sunset over Dataw Island from Jenkins Creek. To submit a