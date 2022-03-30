Ron Callari captured this image of kids taking advantage of the mild weather and the Naval Heritage Skatepark. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
LOWCOUNTRY LIFE
Latest from Blog
