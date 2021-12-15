Late in November, Phil Saracin photographed these palmettos in the morning mist. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
LOWCOUNTRY LIFE
Latest from Blog
Frederick Graham Trask October 6, 1945 – December 15, 2021 Fred G. Trask shuffled off this…
From staff reports A year after the public event was canceled, Wreaths Across America Beaufort will…
Port of Port Royal sale complete From staff reports This time, it’s for real. Safe Harbor…
Welcome Safe Harbor (is Port Royal ready for this?) PORT ROYAL – It’s happened again. The 300 acres…
By Mike McCombs On Friday, Dec. 10, tornadoes and straight-line winds ravaged six states and many…