Mark Pritchard took this photo of three dolphins swimming in tight formation in Jenkins Creek from Dataw Island. There are two dorsal fins side-by-side and one lagging behind, all of which are reflected on the calm surface. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.