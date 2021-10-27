There are 12 benches built by the Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity and painted by various local artists over the course of the past two years. The themed works of art were designed to reflect the artist’s vision and placed throughout the Cultural District. Gullah and heritage-themed subjects are a favorite for artist Lisa Gilyard-Rivers. She painted the bench that will sits on the Bluff on Bay Street. Her bench captures views from the downtown waterfront marina. Sailboats, palm trees and marsh views cover the front of the bench, photographed here by Ron Callari. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution