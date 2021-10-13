Bringing Our Community Together

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

in Lowcountry Life by

Jennifer Picklesimer caught this alligator with its mouth open last month at the Port Royal Cypress Wetlands. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.

Tags:

Latest from Lowcountry Life

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Beaufort’s Debbie Barrett of Beaufort caught this sunset Saturday, Sept. 24, from

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Jennifer Picklesimer took this photo of a “sweet little frog” earlier this

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Sofia Karen Dow was waiting for the Port Royal Post Office to

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

In this photo entitled, “A Perfect Day” by Vicki McGahee, Quinn, left,

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Thursday evening, while on his way home, Wilson McElveen pulled off the