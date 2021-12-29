Lecture series at USCB to dive into Beaufort history

From staff reports

The Historic Beaufort Foundation and the USC Beaufort Center for the Arts are presenting a five-part lecture series on the history of the Old Beaufort District from settlement to the 20th century.

The series, to be held at the USCB Center for the Arts, 805 Carteret Street, will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, and will continue every Thursday evening through Feb. 10.

This rare opportunity to experience Beaufort’s history as presented by three of South Carolina’s leading historians – Lawrence S. Rowland, Stephen R. Wise and John M. McCardell, Jr. – will bring to life the Beaufort District and its developmental role in the region, the state and the nation.

Tickets may be purchased by individual lecture or 5-part series:

Thursday, Jan. 13 – Exploration, Settlement & Revolution, 1521-1782 – Presented by Rowland and Wise.

Thursday, Jan. 20 – “King Cotton,” “Calculating the Value of the Union,” and the Mindset of Beaufort, 1783- 1860 – Presented by McCardell, Jr. and Rowland.

Thursday, Jan. 27 – The War of the Rebellion & the Rehearsal for Reconstruction, 1860- 1868 – Presented by Wise.

Thursday, Feb. 3 – Reconstruction, Recovery & Redemption, 1868-1913 – Presented by Rowland.

Thursday, Feb. 10 – The Twentieth Century, 1910-1970 – Presented by Rowland and Wise.

For more information on the lecture series and to purchase tickets, please visit www.historicbeaufort. org.



About the speakers

John McCardell, Jr., Ph.D.

McCardell, Vice Chancellor Emeritus of Sewanee, The University of the South and retired Professor of History, is a distinguished historian and respected national leader in liberal arts education. A scholar of the American South and a prolific writer, McCardell is author of The Idea of a Southern Nation, which won the Allan Nevins Prize in 1977, and has authored many essays, chapters, articles and book reviews. His specialty is U.S. history in the 19th century with special emphasis on the Old South and on American historiography.

John McCardell

A member of Phi Beta Kappa and Omicron Delta Kappa, McCardell received his A.B. from Washington and Lee University and Johns Hopkins University; his doctorate from Harvard; LITT. D. from Washington and Lee University; L.H.D., from St. Michael’s College; and L.H.D. from Middlebury College. He has been honored with grants and fellowships from the American Philosophical Society, the National endowment for the Humanities, and the Institute for Southern Studies.

Lawrence S. Rowland, Ph.D.

Rowland is the Distinguished Professor Emeritus of History for the University of South Carolina Beaufort and previously held roles with the University as Professor of History and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs. He holds a Bachelors of Arts from Hamilton College (New York), and both a masters and doctorate from the University of South Carolina.

Lawrence Rowland

Rowland is author of numerous articles, books and book reviews on South Carolina and Sea Island history including the following: The History of Beaufort County, South Carolina, Vol. I, 1514-1861, with Alexander Moore and George C. Rogers, Jr., 1996. (Columbia: USC Press, 1996); Window on the Atlantic: The Rise and Fall of Santa Elena, South Carolina Spanish City (South Carolina Department of Archives and History, 1990.); The Civil War in South Carolina: Selections from the South Carolina Historical Magazine, Co-editor with Stephen G. Hoffius, (Charleston: Home House Press, 2011); and The History of Beaufort County, South Carolina, Vol. II and Vol. III, 1861-1990, with Steven R. Wise and Gerhard Spieler. (This volume is in process.)

Stephen R. Wise, Ph.D.

Wise, Museum Curator and Cultural Resources Manager at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, has written and edited a number of works including Lifeline of the Confederacy: Blockade Running During the Civil War, a highly acclaimed, comprehensive account of the Confederate effort to deliver supplies through the northern blockade, and Gate of Hell: The Campaign for Charleston Harbor 1863, which received the South Carolina Historical Society award as the best book written in 1994 on South Carolina History.

Stephen Wise

Wise received his Bachelor of Arts from Wittenberg University and a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. He received his doctorate from the University of South Carolina.