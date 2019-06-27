Leadership Beaufort announces Class of 2020

Leadership Beaufort has announced 32 confirmed participants for its Class of 2020.
The Leadership Beaufort Class of 2020 includes:
Jimmy Banton, USMC, MCAS Beaufort
Robert Blok, Retired
James Brown, US Naval Hospital
N’Kia Campbell, Beaufort County Schools
Allison Canning, Technical College of the Lowcountry
Cheryl D’Angelo, Ballenger Realty
Michael Carbiener, Secession Golf Club
Kim Farlow, Farlow Communications
Josh Fisher, USMC, MCAS Beaufort
Shawn Flood, Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority
Anna Graham, Creative Interiors Carpet One
Becky Hall, Hargray Communications
Rich Holihan, Holihan Associates
Clint Holmes, City of Beaufort Fire Dept.
Evans Janvier, USMC, Retired
Jake Jones, Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services
Annette Jussame, Norsk Titanium
Chanel Lewis, Beaufort County
Jess Longo, Individual
Lynn McGee, USC-Beaufort
Matt St. Clair, City of Beaufort
Connie Schroyer, Beaufort County Human Services Dept.
Daniella Squicquero, The Beaufort Life
Richard Stoner, Problem Solvers
Morgan Stuard, Marine Corps Community Services
Allyson Thornton, Companion Foundation
Lisa Traver, Marine Corps Community Services
Urbie West, The Greenery
DeLauren White, Boys & Girls Club
Kathy Whitehead, Retired
Denny Wiener, Retired
Matthew Woelke, Beaufort County Parks & Recreation