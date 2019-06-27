/

Leadership Beaufort announces Class of 2020

Leadership Beaufort has announced 32 confirmed participants for its Class of 2020.

The Leadership Beaufort Class of 2020 includes:

Jimmy Banton, USMC, MCAS Beaufort

Robert Blok, Retired

James Brown, US Naval Hospital

N’Kia Campbell, Beaufort County Schools

Allison Canning, Technical College of the Lowcountry

Cheryl D’Angelo, Ballenger Realty

Michael Carbiener, Secession Golf Club

Kim Farlow, Farlow Communications

Josh Fisher, USMC, MCAS Beaufort

Shawn Flood, Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority

Anna Graham, Creative Interiors Carpet One

Becky Hall, Hargray Communications

Rich Holihan, Holihan Associates

Clint Holmes, City of Beaufort Fire Dept.

Evans Janvier, USMC, Retired

Jake Jones, Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services

Annette Jussame, Norsk Titanium

Chanel Lewis, Beaufort County

Jess Longo, Individual

Lynn McGee, USC-Beaufort

Matt St. Clair, City of Beaufort

Connie Schroyer, Beaufort County Human Services Dept.

Daniella Squicquero, The Beaufort Life

Richard Stoner, Problem Solvers

Morgan Stuard, Marine Corps Community Services

Allyson Thornton, Companion Foundation

Lisa Traver, Marine Corps Community Services

Urbie West, The Greenery

DeLauren White, Boys & Girls Club

Kathy Whitehead, Retired

Denny Wiener, Retired

Matthew Woelke, Beaufort County Parks & Recreation

