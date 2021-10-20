Lady’s Island man shot, killed at residence

From staff reports

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased man in a Saturday, Oct. 16 shooting incident at a residence on Brickyard Point Road North on Lady’s Island as 47-year-old Laventis Cohen.

Late in the afternoon, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male, Cohen, deceased inside the residence.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, it was apparent Cohen died as a result of a gunshot wound or wounds.

The Sheriff’s Department said on Saturday that there was no public safety threat, as the person of interest in the shooting was located at the scene.

Investigators processed the scene for forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses.

As of Tuesday night, no one has been charged in the crime. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Bob Bromage said there are no additional details available at this time, as the case remains under investigation.

A forensic autopsy of Cohen’s body will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to confirm the cause of Cohen’s death.

Anyone who has information on the incident is urged to contact Sergeant J.D. Tunis at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.