Jacobs named county administrator

After a nationwide search, Beaufort County Council has unanimously selected Ashley M. Jacobs as the next Beaufort County Administrator.

Ashley Jacobs

Jacobs has accepted the position and will start on Monday, April 15.

“Selecting a county administrator is the most important hire Beaufort County Council undertakes,” Beaufort County Council Chairman Stu Rodman said. “The knowledge, experience, and leadership that Ashley brings to the table will help us continue to build upon our mission and achievements for both our workforce and county residents. We look forward to working with her.”

Jacobs is a native of South Carolina who has more than 20 years of local government experience in the state and currently serves as an assistant county administrator for Aiken County. Her background in county government management includes community development, economic development, emergency management, disaster preparedness and mitigation, parks and recreation, and public safety. She previously served as the executive director for the Greater Lake City Community Development Office in Lake City; deputy county administrator for Dorchester County; assistant county administrator for Richland County; and senior environmental planner for the Central Midlands Council of Governments in Columbia.

“Beaufort County is not only a place that’s rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, but it also has an exciting future. I look forward to living and working there,” Jacobs said. “I am committed to implementing County Council’s strategic goals, serving the community to the best of my ability, being responsive to identified needs, and ensuring that residents and visitors have a positive experience when they interact with the county.”

Jacobs is a graduate of Leadership South Carolina, the South Carolina Association of Counties’ Institute of Government for County Officials, and the South Carolina Economic Development Institute. She earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of South Carolina and a B.A. in English and Technical Writing from Clemson University. Her community service includes serving as an advisory board member for the master of public administration programs at Augusta University and College of Charleston and serving as a trustee of the South Carolina Firefighters Association Foundation. She currently is a participant in the Riley Institute Diversity Leaders Institute and serves as president of the League of Women in Government.