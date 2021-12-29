It’s time to take the plunge

12th annual Pelican Plunge set for Saturday at Hunting Island

From staff reports

On New Year’s Day 2020, more than 450 participants hit the water at Lighthouse Beach at Hunting Island State Park in the 11th annual Pelican Plunge, raising more than $3,000 for the Friends of Hunting Island.

Friends of Hunting Island didn’t have a chance to top those numbers last New Year’s, as the event was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But given the mild weather this year, the nonprofit has another chance Saturday when the 12th annual Pelican Plunge goes down on Hunting Island.

Those who want to join their friends and neighbors and plunge into the refreshing waters of the Atlantic on New Year’s Day should visit https://www. friendsofhuntingisland.org/pelican or register from 11:30 a.m. to noon on the day of the event at the Lighthouse Shelter.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Park entry fee is not included in the registration fee, however, Jan. 1, 2022, is the last day to use a 2021 Friends of Hunting Island decal for park entry.

Those who register online will receive their ticket via email.

Each registrant receives an “I Took the Plunge” sticker and two coupons worth $1 each to purchase refreshments — a sweet snack, hot cocoa, and coffee. There will also be hot dogs and a costume parade — more outrageous every year – is included with registration.

Souvenir Pelican Plunge T-shirts will be on sale at the gift shop.

Those interested can purchase Friends of Hunting Island 2022 memberships and decals at the event.

The Pelican Plunge is one of the organization’s biggest annual events. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit in its work to support the park’s environmental efforts, including its sea turtle conservation project, which protects the sea turtles who nest on Hunting Island each year.





WANT TO PLUNGE?

What: 12th annual Pelican Plunge

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 1

Where: Lighthouse Beach, Hunting Island State Park.

Cost: Adults $10, kids $5. Park entry is not included.

How to register: Visit https:// www.friendsofhuntingisland. org/pelican or register at from 11:30 a.m. to noon on the day of the event at the Lighthouse Shelter.

Take photos: Take photos of your plungers and their costumes and send them with the names and ages of those pictured to TheIslandNews@ gmail.com and we’ll try to run them in the Jan. 6 edition of The Island News.