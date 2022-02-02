Investigation ongoing in shooting that killed 3 on St. Helena Island

From staff reports

The Beaufort County Sheriffs Office investigation is ongoing into a shooting Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, on St. Helena Island that killed three people.

As of Tuesday, there was nothing new to report, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

At around 11:30 a.m., Jan. 25, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of three adults wounded by gunfire at a residence on Eddings Point Road.

When deputies arrived, deputies secured the scene for Beaufort County Emergency Services to tend to the wounded – two were pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was transported and later died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the three decedents as 55-year-old Robin Saunders of St. Helena, 22-year-old Kalila Saunders of St. Helena and 24-year-old Jaquan Sanders of Seabrook.

Forensic autopsies were scheduled to be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Investigators processed the scene for forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses. Although the case remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office believes that all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and located, and that there is no threat to the public’s safety.

“We have no reason to believe there’s a suspect at large,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said last week.

Additional information will be released when available.