Indivisible Beaufort marks Jan. 6 anniversary 

By Mike McCombs

“Democracy, not Insurrection” was the singular message on everyone’s sign as around 50 or so members of the Beaufort chapter of Indivisible gathered for a vigil and demonstration from 4 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6 along Boundary Street in front of Beaufort City Hall.

According to an Indivisible release, the event was “in remembrance of the 2021 attack on the Capitol.”

“We’re really here for three reasons,” Beaufort’s Jeff Baker said. “To support democracy, support the Jan. 6 Select Commission and to honor those who died (Jan. 6), the Capitol Police who were in service.”



The Beaufort gathering wasn’t unique. More than 600 chapters of Indivisible marked the anniversary around the county, the state and the country.

While the Beaufort chapter drew participants from Beaufort, Lady’s Island and all over northern Beaufort County, chapters from Bluffton/Hilton Head and Sun City assembled in front of Beaufort County offices on Bluffton Parkway in Bluffton and at Sea Turtle Market Place on Hilton Head Island.

Baker said he, and many others, initially joined Indivisible because they were dismayed by the election results of 2016, but that it’s not safe to assume this was a Democratic movement.

“We’re nonpartisan,” Baker said. “We’re open to everybody joining us. We have Republicans in this group, too, as well as Democrats. It’s more of a mix than one would think.”

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.

Publisher Jeff Evans contributed to this report.