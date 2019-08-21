Head-on collision draws Beaufort-area first responders

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Burton Fire District responded to a two-car, head-on collision at the intersection of Highway 170 and Parris Island Gateway Friday night at approximately 10:50 p.m.

The original dispatch report to fire units responding was that there was a female patient entrapped in the vehicle. The two vehicles involved in the collision were a Corvette and a mid-sized SUV. After units arrived on scene it was determined that there we no patients entrapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters provided emergency medical care and secured hazards on the scene. The intersection was shut down for about an hour. One patient was transported by Beaufort County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, the Burton Fire District, City of Beaufort Police Department, S.C.Highway Patrol, and Beaufort County EMS all responded to the incident.