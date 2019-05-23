Gullah Festival visits Waterfront Park

The 2019 Original Gullah Festival comes to Beaufort’s Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park this weekend, opening on Friday and closing Sunday evening.

On Friday, the family oriented event opens with Children and Family Day, free to all, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., featuring performances by various school bands, dance troupes, drama groups and other acts.

A Gullah Festival Youth Pageant follows at 6 p.m., and then there is an “all-white” party from 9 p.m. until midnight. Tickets for the party are $30.

Saturday is filled with entertainment from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will be music, dancing, storytelling and more. Tickets cost $25.

Then Saturday night, there is a concert featuring Cece Peniston and the Liquid Pleasure Super Show Band from 8 p.m. until midnight. Concert tickets are $35.

Also, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday is Lest We Forget, an educational platform for panel discussions on the history, customs and culture of Gullah. These lectures will be held at Grace AME Church on Charles Street.

Sunday opens with the Hour of Power Worship Service at 9 a.m. Admission to the unique worship experience is free. Be prepared to have your spirit lifted.

After a day of entertainment, the festival closes with a Unity Circle around the park at 7 p.m.

Throughout the three days, the vendor market and food court, featuring local cuisine and traditional Gullah dishes, will be open.

For more information on the festival, visit www.originalgullahfestival.org, email info@originalgullahfestival.org or call 843-525-0628 or 843-321-9288.

.

