By BOB SOFALY

The public swimming pool at the Charles Lind Brown Community Center on Greene Street is getting a face lift.

“The old surface was starting to flake off. It was getting pretty old,” said a representative of Andersen Pool Plastering in Bluffton. “It was ready for a face lift.”

The Greene Street pool normally opens on Memorial Day and remains open during the summer months.

“We should be finished by mid-June,” he said.