First Friday – A sneak peak of Beaufort’s annual Sidewalk Sale

It’s time for the Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association’s annual Sidewalk Sale.

The event kicks off on Friday, Aug. 2 during the First Friday celebration from 5 to 8 p.m.

Downtown shops, restaurants, galleries, and specialty stores will offer discounts, sales, and promotions to celebrate the eve of the sale.

Some retailers will display merchandise outside so shoppers can get a glimpse of their unique offerings ahead of the big Sidewalk Sale on Saturday which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Others will celebrate by bringing the outside inside with demonstrations, entertainment and refreshments inside their shops for customers to enjoy.

There will be music performed by John Sundrla at the clock on Bay and West streets.

First Friday favorites the Harbormasters will be downtown and will pop in and out of shops belting out great melodies in perfect harmony.

First Friday and the annual Saturday Sidewalk Sale is a great way to spend weekend time downtown taking in the sights and sounds, shopping, eating, and supporting local businesses. It’s a perfect time to get to know the owners, artists, and creative individuals who are part of the downtown business community.

The Saturday Sidewalk Sale is also an opportunity to bag some great bargains and last-chance items.

This and all First Friday events are free and open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to come downtown with friends and family and enjoy this great community event.

For information, contact the Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association at dbmerchantsassociation@gmail.com.