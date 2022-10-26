Early voting underway, brisk

From staff reports

Early voting for the November 8 General Election got underway Monday, and according to the State election Commission, South Carolina voters are taking advantage of the privilege at a record pace.

By Monday afternoon, more than 40,000 had already voted, nearly doubling the previous one-day record for early voting set on June 10, the last day of early voting in the Statewide Primaries.

Early voting is underway at four county sites and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. Voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The early voting centers are closed Sundays and for legal holidays.

There are four early voting centers in Beaufort County:

• Beaufort – 15 John Galt Rd, Beaufort, SC 29906

• Bluffton – 61B Ulmer Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910

• Hilton Head Government Complex – 539 William Hilton Pkwy, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29928.

• St. Helena Branch Library – 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Rd., St. Helena Island, S.C. 29920.

A reminder that voters will be asked for a photo ID when checking in to vote.

Totals from the previous early voting day will be posted the following morning on scVOTES.gov.