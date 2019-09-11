Dr. Tiffany Bersani joins Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology

Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists has added a new physician to its medical staff. Tiffany Bersani, M.D., will be seeing patients in the practice’s two locations in Beaufort and Bluffton.

Board eligible in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Bersani recently completed her four-year OB-GYN residency at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., where she performed rotations in gynecology, obstetrics, gynecology oncology, reproductive endocrinology, urogynecology and maternal fetal medicine.

A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Albany-State University of New York with a Bachelor of Science in biology, Dr. Bersani earned her medical degree from State University of New York Upstate in Syracuse.

At Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, Dr. Bersani will be working with board-certified OB-GYN specialists Drs. Christopher Benson, Marlena Masavage, Gregory Miller and Soldrea Thompson; nurse practitioners Maggie Bisceglia and Suzanne Wolf; and nurse midwife Catherine Tambroni-Parker. Dr. Eve Ashby also sees gynecology patients at Beaufort Memorial Lowcountry Medical Group.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bersani or any of the practice’s OB-GYN providers, please call 843-522-7820.