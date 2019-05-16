Dataw Island members raise money to fight cancer

Dataw Island members, this April, hosted “Master the Cure” Tournaments for their week-long series of cancer fundraising efforts, together raising an impressive $12,127.

The Battle for Life cancer fundraiser is a volunteer-driven event that has become an institution on the Island. Spearheaded by the Dataw Island Women’s Golf Association (DIWGA), the event began in 2002, and now in its 17th year includes around 300 Dataw members each year who are dedicated to supporting the Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Keyserling Cancer Center.

Dataw’s fundraising events consisted of a golf tournament with a raffle, a memory wall featuring sponsored listings in honor of and in memory of loved ones, a round-robin tennis tournament, croquet and a “Margaritaville” style pickleball tournament.

Dataw member Susan Emons, this year’s chair of the Master the Cure events, says that she owes the success to Dataw members.

“This was my first fundraiser and this event was only successful because of the generosity and spirit of Dataw Members,” Emons said. “Over 156 sports enthusiasts participated and had a blast doing it.”

A portion of Dataws funds will be going to creating a manual for cancer patients to guide them through a tough journey.

