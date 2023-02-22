Anastasia Ewald, left, and her 2-year old brother, Werner, were busy picking daffodils at the U-Pick Daffodil Farm in Okatie on Tuesday afternoon. The two were at the farm with their mother, Kierstin, who told them they could pick 10 flowers each. As it turned out, Werner did the picking and Anastasia did the arranging in the bucket. The farm is generally open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or whenever they run out of blooms to pick each day, according to Chuck Merrick, owner of the 40-acre farm. Merrick said weather didn’t co-operate this year causing a late opening, and recent rains caused a lot of mud, creating an unsafe environment. “But it’s all good now,” he said. Merrick said its best to go to http://upickdaffodils.com to make sure. Photos by Bob Sofaly/The Island News