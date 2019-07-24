Croquet Club of Dataw Island receives national award

The Croquet Club of Dataw Island was recognized by the U.S. Croquet Association (USCA) as the recipient of “First Place” in the National Croquet Day clubs competition. CCDI beat out hundreds of other croquet clubs and was selected best entry for National Croquet Day celebrations.

To earn the award, the CCDI hosted a fantastic event, complete with the women dressing in period costumes, the gentlemen in their dapper best, and presentation of a “high tea” court side. The tea was followed by a friendly game of golf croquet on Dataw Island’s championship croquet lawns.

Jackie Bauer, president of CCDI, accepted the National Croquet Day Outstanding Participation award on the club’s behalf.