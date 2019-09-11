CODEcamp returns to Beaufort Digital Corridor

The Beaufort Digital Corridor has announced the Fall 2019 edition of CODEcamp – Introduction to Web Development, its final offering of the year. Registration is open now for this limited seating opportunity.

The eight-week course is taught from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from Oct. 5 through Nov. 23 at the Corridor’s BASEcamp facility. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y6x5b9u8.

CODEcamp is a project-based, introductory code education program designed for busy adults of all experience levels in a convenient, affordable, guided class format. Students learn fundamentals of HTML, CSS and JavaScript with a combination of written and verbal instruction using real-time online programs.

The University of South Carolina Beaufort will again be involved with CODEcamp instruction. This year, Jarod Valvo, a junior in the computational science program at USCB, will instruct the class.

The practical application of what is learned with hands-on CODEcamp can be utilized right away. The next class will cover a different kind of coding, such as Android, React Native or a beginning course on mobile (iOS/android), depending on what the community wants to learn.

Participants can further their coding education by attending the SC Codes monthly meetup at BASEcamp. SC Codes is a free self-guided platform for all South Carolinians to continue their coding education.