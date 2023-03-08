City Council appoints McClure to Cultural District Board

From staff reports

Beaufort City Council appointed Beaufort resident Mitzi McClure to the Cultural District Advisory Board (CDAB) at its meeting on February 28.

McClure will begin serving immediately. Her term will expire on June 30, 2026.

The Cultural District Advisory Board is an advisory steering board that was created after the South Carolina Arts Commission approved the City of Beaufort as a state-designated Cultural District in November 2015. It’s composed of organizations and individuals that represent the interests of the district and are committed to developing the Cultural District.

Current members represent the Beaufort History Museum, Historic Beaufort Foundation, USCB Center for the Arts, Tabernacle Baptist Church, the Greater Beaufort-Port Royal Convention & Visitors Bureau and Andrea Hackenberger, the City of Beaufort’s downtown manager and events coordinator.

McClure, a nurse case manager, lives in the Historic District, and will be an at-large member.