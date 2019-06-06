Castles made of sand

Beachgoers face off in Hunting Island’s annual Sand Sculpture Contest

Several teams took part in the annual Sand Sculpture Contest on Saturday, May 1 at Hunting Island State Park.

The contest, held at North Beach near the lighthouse, was sponsored by the Friends of Hunting Island.

For a $1 donation, spectators were able to cast votes for their favorite sculpture in three categories of contestants.

The duo of Landon and Jackson won the Sand Fleas Division for young contestants. Team Pokeman was second.

In the Sand Tribes Division, for organizations or businesses, DB Construction’s take on a dragon took first place. Jennifer DeVault’s alligator was second. In third place was TMMT’s sea turtle.

There were no entries in the Sand Hopper Division.

Photo by Bob Sofaly