Bikers for Trump leader joins race for Cunningham’s seat

Chris Cox, the Mount Pleasant man who founded the group Bikers for Trump, announced in a Facebook post Sunday evening that he is running for the First Congressional District seat currently held by Joe Cunningham.

“Sometimes we find ourselves at a crossroads and other times we put ourselves at a crossroads,” Cox said in his statement on the group’s Facebook page. “… I couldn’t be more proud of the friends and patriots I served beside in our successful 2016 effort to elect and, now, our 2020 effort to re-elect President Donald Trump. Now, in my effort to continue to support President Trump and our great country, I am stepping things up.

“After the 2018 election, I returned home to Lowcountry of South Carolina, disappointed in the election of a liberal Democrat to represent me and my neighbors in Congress. So, to continue my fight to support President Trump and his agenda, I am announcing my run for the First Congressional District of South Carolina.”

Cox has never run for office but has worked for former Vice President Dan Quayle and N.C. Senator Elizabeth Dole. He joins a crowded race for the Republican bid to oust Cunningham.

In addition to local candidates Mike Covert, a Beaufort County Councilman and business owner, and Logan Cunningham, a Beaufort County teacher, Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing and state Rep. Nancy Mace are also in the running.