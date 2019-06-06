Beaufort school district will assist in providing kids meals

The Beaufort County School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, helping to provide meals to all eligible children free of charge.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Beaufort County Libraries

– St. Helena Library, through July 31, 10:45-11:30 a.m.

6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Rd., St Helena, S.C. 29920

– Beaufort Library, through July 31, noon-12:45 p.m.

311 Scott St., Beaufort, S.C. 29902

– Lobeco Library, through July 31, 1:30-2:15 p.m.

1862 Trask Parkway, Lobeco, S.C. 29931

– Beaufort County YMCA, through Aug. 16, 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m.

1801 Richmond Ave., Port Royal, S.C. 29935

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows, only to enrollees of the programs. To enroll in the Boys and Girls Club Summer Camps, please contact your local Boys and Girls Club Office. To enroll in the Neighborhood Outreach Connection, please contact the NOC at 843-480-0360. To enroll in the Island Recreation Center, please contact the Island Rec Center at 843-681-7273. To enroll in the St. Helena Migrant Camp, please contact the Migrant Office at 843-838-6868. Enrollees of the Migrant Camp must be students (K-12th Grade) and the family must have moved within the last 36 months for the purpose of engaging in agriculture.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry

– Bridges Club, June 10-July 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

1100 Boundary St., Beaufort, S.C. 29901

– Bluffton Club, June 10-Aug. 9, 9-10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

100 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton, S.C. 29910

– Hilton Head Club, June 10-Aug. 2, 8-9:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

151 Gumtree Rd., Hilton Head, S.C. 29925

– Sheldon Club, June 10-July 26, 8-9:30 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m.

21 Agnes Major Rd., Sheldon, S.C. 29941

Neighborhood Outreach Connection

– Cordillo Learning Center, through July 26, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

50 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29928

– Oaks Learning Center, through July 26, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

400 Wm. Hilton Pkwy., Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29926

– Marsh Pointe Learning Center, through July 26, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

1716 Greenlawn Dr., Beaufort, S.C. 29902

– Parkview Learning Center, through July 26, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

2500 Duke St. Unit G-5, Beaufort, S.C. 29902

– Avalon Shores Learning Center, through July 26, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

20 Simmonsville Rd., Apt. 2303, Bluffton, S.C. 29910

– Simmons Cay Learning Center, through July 26, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

57 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton, S.C. 29910

– St. Helena Migrant Camp, June 10-July 18, 8-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., 4:30-5:15 p.m.

1025 Sea Island Parkway, St. Helena, S.C. 29920

Island Recreation Center, through Aug. 16, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

20 Wilborn Rd., Hilton Head, S.C. 29926

