Beaufort Memorial showcases makeover of Collins Birthing Center

A $6 million, three-year renovation of Beaufort Memorial Hospital’s Collins Birthing Center will be completed this month, offering expectant mothers a spacious, spa-like setting to give birth.

The hospital will host a “Sip and See” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 27 to give the community an opportunity to view the renovations, which include remodeled birthing suites, an updated waiting room, new furnishings and Lowcountry-themed artwork throughout the center.

The open house will include tours of the birthing center, giveaways and refreshments. RSVPs are requested by calling 843-522-5585 or registering online at BeaufortMemorial.org/SipandSee.

“We’ve done away with the institutional hospital look and replaced it with a relaxed, peaceful atmosphere to make mothers and their families feel truly special,” Beaufort Memorial Director of Birthing Services Patti Valentini said in a release. “Women are looking for more than just a place to have their baby; they want it to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The Collins Birthing Center is also home to the Lowcountry’s only Level II nursery.

Named in honor of Beaufort’s first and much-admired obstetrician, the late Dr. Earnest S. Collins, many of the new furnishings and artwork were funded in part by a generous donation from his wife, Sue.

One of the most innovative additions made to each of the center’s 12 postpartum and eight labor and delivery rooms is a multi-purpose furniture system that can be transformed from a couch to a bed to a combination rocker and glider that face each other, with a table between them for intimate dining.

A different mural of a Lowcountry scene distinguishes each postpartum room. New sconces installed on either side of the bed allow patients to adjust the lighting to suit their needs.

For the entertainment of visiting siblings, a white board has been provided in each room.

The renovation also included the construction of an all-new waiting room featuring a coffee station and comfortable, contemporary furniture equipped with electrical outlets and mobile device chargers.

To limit the disruption to the birthing center, the remodeling project was conducted in phases over a period of three years. While the center is fully operational, a few minor modifications are being completed over the next several weeks.

Along with the enhancements to the facility, the birthing center has added several new-mom amenities, including complimentary massages Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.

The hospital also offers the services of a certified lactation consultant, professional baby photographer and a 24/7 hotline for parents with questions about breastfeeding, newborn care or postpartum issues.

“Since its first birth 75 years ago, the hospital has welcomed thousands of babies into the world, providing Lowcountry mothers with safe, comfortable and comprehensive prenatal and postpartum care close to home,” Valentini said.

For those unable to attend the Sip & See, the hospital also offers free monthly tours of the facility on the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. (However, the July tour will be held on the second Thursday, July 11, because of the previous week’s holiday.)

For more information about the Collins Birthing Center, visit www.BeaufortMemorial.org/BirthingCenter.

Top: The Collins Birthing Center provides services for new mothers, including a lactation support team led by a certified lactation consultant and a 24/7 support line for breastfeeding, newborn care or postpartum questions.







