Beaufort Memorial offering COVID vaccine to school-age children

Hospital will also expand vaccine clinic hours



From staff reports

Beaufort Memorial Hospital began offering the pediatric version of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for children 5-11 years of age on Nov. 2, will be offered in the vaccine clinic at the Port Royal Medical Pavilion at 1680 Ribaut Road.

For the two weeks prior to Thanksgiving, the Beaufort Memorial Vaccine Clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays. The expanded hours are intended to make vaccination more convenient for parents with newly eligible school-age children, as well as for any adults/adolescents who have not yet been vaccinated. The clinic will be closed the week of Thanksgiving.

Appointments are required and can be made by visiting www.BeaufortMemorial.org/vaxPR, by emailing vaccine@bmhsc.org or calling 843-522-7219.

“We know many parents are eager to have their younger children vaccinated,” said BMH President and CEO Russell Baxley, MHA. “We hope these schedule changes will make it more convenient for them to do so.”

For more information visit www.beaufortmemorial.org/vaccine.