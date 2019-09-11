Beaufort man arrested in hit and run of 6-year-old boy in Burton area

By MINDY LUCAS

A Beaufort man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident involving a 6-year-old boy who was riding his bike in the Burton area over the weekend, officials say.

Steven Andre Hopkins, 56, was arrested in connection with the hit and run, which occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, on Joe Frazier Road near Edgehill Lane, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Hopkins was driving a 2005 Dodge pickup truck when he allegedly struck the child. He was later arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence, hit and run and driving with a suspended license, according to Beaufort County court records.

The child was the only person injured in the incident which is still being investigated, Southern said. He was taken to an area hospital by EMS, though his condition was not known as of press time on Monday, Sept. 9.

A bond totaling more than $225,000 was set for Hopkins at a bond hearing on Saturday, according to Beaufort County court records.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident.