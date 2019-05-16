Beaufort History Museum patrons savor “Pearls of Wisdom”

The Beaufort History Museum’s fifth-annual Tea, “Pearls of Wisdom”, held May 7 at Dataw Island Club, was a resounding success, attracting 150 guests and raising funds to support the renovation of the museum’s exhibit hall.

Patrons of the event, the organization’s principal fundraiser, sipped tea, savored delicious traditional tea delicacies, met authors, had books signed, bid on auction items and listened to speakers who described their heritage and topics from their books.

Author Kristy Woodson Harvey used the occasion to unveil her latest book The Southern Side of Paradise. Local writer and featured speaker Patricia Bee (Mama’s Pearls) was on hand to sign books.

The Museum also recognized Mary Rivers Legree, information specialist at the Beaufort Visitor’s Center, recipient of the S.C. Hospitality Employee of the Year Award, and Scott Teodorski, Supervisor of the National Park Services Reconstruction Era National Park in Beaufort.

Larry Koolkin, co-chairman of the Museum’s Exhibit Committee, said that funds raised at the Tea would help toward paying the $200,000 price tag for completing the new exhibit hall and the ongoing need for sponsors and supporters.

The Tea Committee comprised co-chairs Stuart Heath and Carla Marsh, Carol Lauvray, Kathy Mixon, Larry Koolkin, Jeff Kidd and Steve Guida.

Sponsors included Modern Jewelers, Merrill Lynch Bank of America Corporation, The Clark-Troutman Group Wealth Management, Lady’s Island Oyster Company, Fernwell Florals, Hairplay, Bay Street Outfitters, Eat Local (Hearth Wood Fired Pizza, Plum’s and Saltus River Grill restaurants), Hand and Tanner, Rossignol’s, MacDonald’s Marketplace, Kilwins, and Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix.

Beaufort History Museum has evolved to focus specifically on the history of the Beaufort District. It strives to manage and display artifacts and documents held by the City of Beaufort, telling the compelling stories of this area from the early 16th Century to the modern era.

The Museum’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Docents are on duty to provide information and conduct tours. Admission is $7 per visitor ($6 for Seniors). Children and active military are admitted free of charge.

Please visit www.beauforthistorymuseum.com or BHM’s Facebook page for updates and news from the museum.

