Kacy Fields dominated with 219 rushing yards and three touchdowns plus one more on a 93-yard kickoff return, Colton Phares added 198 yards on the ground with two scores, and the Eagles topped Powdersville 41-31 without attempting a pass at Benedict College on Thursday to capture the SCHSL 3A state championship and bring home Beaufort County’s first public school football state title since 1945.

This story will be updated.