Beaufort Food Truck Festival back Saturday in Port Royal

By Mike McCombs

After being canceled for the second time in three years, the Lowcountry Jaycees are hosting the 5th annual Beaufort Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 8 on Paris Avenue in Port Royal.

In 2020, like many other events, the Food Truck Festival was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Returning for it’s fourth edition in 2021, the event had a banner year after a few changes – longer hours, beer sales and a move from Beaufort Town Center to Port Royal.

Then last year, the threat of a hurricane washed the festival away, leading to this year’s event this weekend.

“It was definitely a good choice that allowed us to raise more money,” Lowcountry Jaycees President Jennifer Argetsinger said of the 2021 addition of a beer tent. “And we’re going a little bit longer again this year. There should be a good variety for all the types of people who may attend.”

There will be 14 trucks at this year’s event with the fare ranging from desserts and ice cream to Polish, American and Filipino to wings, barbecue, hot dogs, soul food and seafood. In addition to beer, there will also be water ans soft drinks.

There will be live music by Campfire Tyler, Steel Rail Express and El Camino, as well as artisan crafts and a kid zone and a variety of games for families. The festival is open to the public with free admission.

The Food Truck Festival is the signature event of the Lowcountry Jaycees. Most of the proceeds will benefit Jaycee Camp Hope, a statewide residential camp for individuals with intellectual disabilities aged 7 and older. Camp Hope, established in 1969, strives to give campers healthy experiences outdoors through four summer sessions. Benefits include exercise, outdoor activities, personal growth, and social development with peers and caring adults.

The Jaycees will use the remaining proceeds for local community causes.

“In the past we’ve had the majority of our trucks just about sell out,” Argetsinger said. “In 2021, we donated $6,000 to Jaycee Camp Hope. If we’re able to do that, I think this would be called a success.”

The Lowcountry Jaycees, also known as the Junior Chamber of Commerce, are the premiere leadership training and community service organization for men and women between the ages of 21 and 40. They promote leadership training and self-improvement by providing service and support for our community.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.