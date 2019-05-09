BA claims second straight SCISA 1A golf crown

Beaufort Academy breezed to its second consecutive SCISA 1A boys golf championship with a dominant performance last week at the Hackler Golf Course in Conway.

Led by fourth-place individual finisher Cal Harvey, the Eagles opened up a 22-shot lead after the first round and pulled away even farther Tuesday. BA posted a team score of 337 in the final round for a two-day total of 690, 42 shots ahead of runner-up Cambridge Academy.

Harvey posted rounds of 82 and 77 to finish 12 shots behind individual medalist Carlos Garre of North Myrtle Beach Christian. William Tumlin (171), Joe Stowe (180), Jack Carter Worrell (180), and Edward McCormick (210) rounded out the lineup for the state champion Eagles.