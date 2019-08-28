Atlantic coast keeps an eye on Tropical Storm Dorian

As most everyone who lives along the coast knows, hurricane season is often spent waiting and watching.

Tropical Storm Dorian could become the first hurricane of the season, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The fourth tropical storm of the season passed over Barbados late Monday night and was expected to come near Puerto Rico by Wednesday where it could pick up strength and become a low-grade Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center is advising those in the Bahamas and Florida to expect “high impacts” from wind and rain this weekend and have hurricane plans in place.

– By Mindy Lucas