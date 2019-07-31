AAUW awards scholarship to USC Beaufort student

The American Association of University Women, Beaufort Branch, presented its annual scholarship as the culminating program for its 2018-2019 season.

This year’s recipient, Amy Mulnix, is a student at the University of South Carolina, Beaufort, working toward a four-year degree in nursing.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a non-traditional student in keeping with scholarship guidelines. Mulnix is a working mother of two and is employed at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital as a Wellness Coach in the Life Fit area. In addition to demonstrating high academic achievement, Mulnix has distinguished herself as a leader and critical thinker, showing outstanding qualities in working with all those with whom she works.

Mulnix meets the standards for the AAUW, Beaufort Branch, Etta Mann non-traditional Women’s Scholarship. Named to memorialize long-time member, Etta Mann, the scholarship is designed to help a local student realize her goal of furthering her education and gaining a degree in her chosen field.

This scholarship is in keeping with the mission of American Association of University Women, which is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. AAUW strives to help aspiring women realize their goal of learning, which will lead to a better life.

The organization meets monthly from October to May.

For more information, contact President Celeste Nalwasky, Ph.D., at 412-915-5236.

AAUW is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization.