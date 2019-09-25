Lowcountry Life

Ron Callari points out that fans of “Forrest Gump” might be familiar with Lucy Creek, where Forrest’s shrimp boat, Jenny, is featured. Located on the Coosaw River, the creek is home to Sam’s Point Boat Landing and the Lucy Creek Dockhouse, a favorite venue for weddings.

