2019 Beaufort River Swim a family affair

Siblings win men’s, women’s overall titles



Sixteen-year-old Cohen Bruner of Hilton Head Island beat runner-up Kenny Geist by 4.46 seconds Saturday morning to win the annual Beaufort River Swim.

But in the future, it could be it isn’t Geist that Bruner has to watch out for.

It’s Cohen’s younger sister.

Skyler Bruner, 14, was only 8 seconds or so behind in the 3.2-mile race. Fast enough at 47:29 to win the overall women’s title.

“I’ll catch him next year,” Skyler Bruner said.

Cohen Bruner’s time was 47:21. Cohen and Skyler’s father, Carlton Bruner, swam for the United States in the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.

According to Betsy Hinderliter, the director of marketing and development for the Beaufort-Jasper YMCA of the Lowcountry, there were 147 swimmers entered in the 3.2-mile race and a record-high 28 in the fun swim.

And most importantly, the YMCA raised more than $15,000 for the Y Learn To Swim program.

For complete results, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4bnz3rj.

