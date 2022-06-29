￼  Weaver, Matthews win runoffs 

From staff reports

Turnout was low — 3.77% in Beaufort County and 6.75% statewide — but after Tuesday’s primary runoffs, the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election are set.

Kathy Maness led a crowded field of six in the Republican race for S.C. Superintendent of Education, when she captured 30.57% of the vote in the primary. But second-place finisher Ellen Weaver, who earned 23.33% of the primary votes before the runoff prevailed decisively on Tuesday, claiming 63.91% of the vote statewide.

In Beaufort County, the rout was even bigger with Weaver claiming 73.86% of the vote.

In the Democratic race for U.S. Senate, once again, the second-pace finisher from the initial primary won the runoff decisively. Krystle Matthews, who finished second June 14, won Tuesday over Catherine Fleming Bruce with 55.78% of the vote statewide. She earned 59.18% of the vote in Beaufort County.

The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County’s Election Commission will hold a Canvass Hearing to certify the results of the Statewide Primaries Run-Off at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 30 in the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County’s Conference Room located at 15 John Galt Rd, Beaufort, S.C. 29906.

For further information, please contact the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County at 843-255-6900 or stop by the office.