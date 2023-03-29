Veteran of the Week – Joe Leonard

Beaufort’s Joe Leonard, 77, joined the United States Marine Corps in New York City in 1963. He comes from a Marine family – both his parents were Marines during World War II. After boot camp at Parris Island and infantry training at Camp Lejeune, he specialized in bulk fuel deliveries. First assigned to Camp Lejeune with deployments to the Caribbean and Panama, he next served in Okinawa. He then had duty at Chu Lai in Vietnam, where he serviced all type of aircraft and ground vehicles. MCAS Cherry Point came next, followed by another tour in Okinawa, this time as a heavy equipment operator. He separated from active duty in 1967 and returned to NYC to work for IBM for five years. He then spent 35 years as a machinist making parts for a multitude of military systems and equipment. He and his wife recently moved to Port Royal.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.