Veteran of the Week – Harold “Mitch” Mitchell

Beaufort’s Mitch Mitchell, 72, graduated from Robert Smalls High School in 1968 and attended South Carolina State University as an Army ROTC cadet. Upon graduation in 1972 he was commissioned in the United States Marine Corps and headed to Naval Air Station Pensacola to become a pilot. His first assignment as a C-130 pilot was at MCAS El Toro, then to Okinawa and back to El Toro.

He separated from active duty in 1978 when he became a pilot for Continental Airlines. In 1983 he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve to fly C-141 aircraft and a year later he became an Alaska Airlines pilot. He flew for Alaska Airlines for 30 years all while remaining with the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He flew resupply missions for Desert Storm and rose in rank and responsibility to become a Squadron commander in 1995, vice- commander of a numbered Air Force in 1997, a vice Wing commander in 2001 and in 2003 he was selected for Brigadier General. He served in senior Reserve duties when, in 2006, he was promoted to Major General.

He returned to active duty for 2009-2012 as Deputy Inspector General of the Air Force. He retired in 2012. He is a member of the Montford Point Marine Association, is on the boards of the Beaufort History Museum and Penn Center, the Beaufort County Planning Commission and is elected to serve on the Beaufort City Council.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.