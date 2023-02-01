Veteran of the Week – Bruce Kinsey

Beaufort’s Bruce Kinsey, 76, joined the United States Marine Corps in Kenmore, N.Y. in 1963. After boot camp at Parris Island and infantry training at Camp Lejeune, he was assigned to training in San Diego as a Radio/Telegraph Operator before assignment to a unit at Camp Pendleton. His next assignment was at Twentynine Palms, Calif. He then served in Vietnam as a field communicator on the ground working near Chu Lai and northward into the DMZ and probably North Vietnam. His unit was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for their near constant combat. He finally ended up in Hue before transfer to Okinawa.

His final duty station was at Camp Geiger, N.C., from which he separated as a Corporal in 1969. He used his GI Bill at the State University of New York, finally earning a MS(AE) degree. He participated in the first VA study about PTSD and worked with at-risk children, both in New England and here in Beaufort and as a design engineer. He moved to Beaufort in 1991. He volunteers at Parris Island to help new recruits adjust and with the Beaufort Symphony.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.