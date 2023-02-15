fbpx
Sylvia Bushey, owner/operator of Carolina Floral Design, puts the finishing touches on a floral arrangement using some of the 2,250 roses she’ll use for the St. Valentine’s Day celebration. “And that’s just the roses” she said. She said that retail business is getting back to normal after many people stopped buying flowers due to the COVID pandemic.

VALENTINE’S DAY

Lee Petrolawicz, left, hands Sylvia Bushey, right, an arrangement to be adjusted for a customer Tuesday afternoon. Denise Berbigler, center, raises a question from another customer. Bushey said her drivers have made nearly 70 deliveries a day for the last couple days and expected to run out of flowers before the end of the day. Photos by Bob Sofaly/The Island News

