The Town of Port Royal didn’t disappoint Monday night with their Fourth of July fireworks display at The Sands Beach. Spectacular bursts of red, white and blue mesmerized a crowd of more than a thousand spectators. Photo by Bob Sofaly.
RED, WHITE AND BOOM
