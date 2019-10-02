Harris to host town hall in Beaufort

California senator struggling in polls

By MIKE McCOMBS

On her 11th trip to South Carolina as a Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris will finally visit Beaufort County.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the junior U.S. Senator from California will host a town hall meeting at 5 p.m. at USCB’s Center for the Arts. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Prior to her election as Senator to replace the retiring Barbara Boxer in 2017, Harris was the District attorney for San Francisco from 2004 to 2011 and the attorney general for the state of California from 2011 to 2017.

A graduate of Howard University, double majoring in political science and economics, she earned her law degree from the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.

As a senator, Harris has been in favor of single-payer healthcare, the legalization of marijuana, sanctuary cities, the DREAM Act, opposition to the death penalty, higher taxes for the wealthy and lower taxes for the working and middle classes.

Harris has been vocal in recent days in her belief that President Donald Trump’s Twitter account should be suspended as he suggested his impeachment could result in a civil war and sought to reveal the identity of a whistle blower who has made the allegations against the president that have resulted in an impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives..

“The words of a president matter,” Harris tweeted Tuesday morning. “Trump has again shown he is irresponsible and endangering others with his tweets. He should lose the privilege to be on Twitter.”

“The president’s tweets and his behavior about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up,” Harris said on CNN. “If you look at what he’s been tweeting today directed at the whistle blower, I frankly think that based on this and all we’ve seen before, including attacking members of Congress, that his Twitter account should be suspended.”

Harris has shown her support for impeachment, as well.

“Donald Trump has shown us he is lawless, and last week he gave us even more evidence that he is not fit for office. He must be impeached,” she tweeted Sunday.

According to CNN, Harris’ campaign has undergone some reorganization in recent days, reflecting her struggles among Democratic candidates in recent polls. According to CNN, Harris is polling at 5 percent in Nevada and 3 percent in South Carolina.

Harris is the eighth Democratic candidate for president to visit northern Beaufort County this year, joining Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Beto O’Rourke, Julian Castro and Marianne Williamson.