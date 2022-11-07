Former Port Royal Mayor Sam Murray dies

By Mike McCombs

Longtime Port Royal Mayor Sam Murray died Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Town of Port Royal confirmed Murray’s passing on its Facebook page Sunday evening.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Port Royal Mayor, Sam Murray,” the post read. “Mr. Murray served the Town of Port Royal for 41 years & will be greatly missed. Sending all of our love & prayers to his family & friends at this time.”

Murray was on the Port Royal Town Council for 17 years before serving six terms as Mayor, from 1995-2019. He was a retired educator.

Murray received the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, awarded by the Governor of S.C., on June 18. The award, per the Governor’s website, is “awarded to South Carolinians who demonstrate extraordinary lifetime achievement, service and contributions of national or statewide significance.”

He was nominated for the award by current Town of Port Royal Mayor Joe DeVito and town staff.

Murray sought and was elected for one final term as Mayor in 2015 with the intent of seeing the sale of the Port of Port Royal through. He did not run for re-election.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED