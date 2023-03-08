Flying cars in our lifetime? 

South Carolinians could be first to take to the sky

By Michael Cuglietta

mcuglietta@postandcourier.com

BEAUFORT

For some, bumper-to-bumper delays inspire rage. But for Tomohiro Fukuzawa, founder of the Tokyo-based flying car startup SkyDrive, rush hour fueled a vision, one in which commuters could escape gridlock by taking to the sky.

In February, the Federal Aviation Administration indicated that Fukazawa’s vision could become a reality in the not-too-distant future.

At the South Carolina Aviation Association’s annual conference in Spartanburg, representatives from the agency assured a room full of pilots and industry professionals, including Georgetown County Airport Manager James Taylor, that safety regulations for the first generation of flying cars were forthcoming.

“They said they believe it’s the wave of the future,” Taylor said.

Continue reading the story