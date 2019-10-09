‘Engage Beaufort’ kicks off at USCB

By BOB SOFALY

A small but enthusiastic crowd attended the kick-off session of ENGAGE BEAUFORT, a free monthly series of forums on topics that affect daily lives, sponsored by the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Center For the Arts.

The forums are free and open to the public and allow for one-on-one engagements before and after the presentations.

The first topic for Wednesday, Oct. 2 was Social Media and Us: A Guide to Internet Safety.

For more information regarding ENGAGE BEAUFORT go to uscbcenterforthearts.com or call 843-521-3145.

Above: Lakinsha “Keke” Swinton, center, Beaufort County School District’s Director of Student Services, discusses cyberbullying and how it can be identified and combated with children, parents and teachers Wednesday during ENGAGE BEAUFORT at USCB’s Center for the Arts. At far left is Susan Lynch, Beaufort County School District’s Social Media and Web Content Manager. Not shown is local attorney Sam Scoville. Photos by Bob Sofaly